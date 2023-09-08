G20 can offer the world direction on climate action4 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:27 AM IST
The grouping’s achievements this year highlight the remarkable potential for international cooperation among policymakers, corporates and financiers in addressing climate and environment matters
This week leaders of G20 nations will gather to deliberate on a plethora of issues that the world grapples with, and agree on a collective stance to combat such challenges. It’s time for India to put the pedal on the metal and steer action-oriented outcomes across priorities. As the world faces the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, the G20 serves as a key platform to mainstream climate and environment across the development agenda. It is a balancing act for India – taking into consideration the needs of the Global South on climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building, while pushing the Global North to fulfill its commitments. The world needs direction and G20 needs to deliver it.