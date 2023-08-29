Generative AI and its interplay with law5 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:20 PM IST
Existing legislations should be modified to build guard rails around the different AI-related risks
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has redefined the standards of artificial intelligence, revolutionising sectors, industries, driving innovation and transforming our everyday work and play. Generative AI uses algorithms to produce novel textual, audio and visual content by responding to user cues and new audio, visual and textual media based on user prompts. While generative AI has tremendous potential in a variety of applications, such as video game design, marketing campaigns and generation of software codes, it is not just limited to creation of unique content.