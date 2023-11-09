Generative AI: Wolf in sheep’s clothing?

Liability for such misuse remains murky. According to the Information Technology Act, 2000, intermediaries — entities that merely transmit content — can escape liability under specific conditions. Whether AI developers can claim this status is a grey area that might be addressed by the forthcoming Digital India Act, which is expected to assign more explicit responsibilities to them, especially in critical sectors like healthcare, where such tools are being used for diagnosis. It is possible that responsibilities will be prescribed for developers beyond such use cases as well.