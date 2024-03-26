Global value chains the missing link in India’s growth story
The world’s fastest growing economy India contributes only about 2% to global merchandise exports. This is because the full potential of India’s manufacturing sector still remains untapped.
The world witnessed intensified globalization with advancements in ICT revolution. With the establishment of World Trade Organization in 1995, countries globally slashed tariffs and non-tariffs barriers and adopted policy frameworks to attract foreign direct investment. This facilitated the progress of global value chains (GVCs) that internationalized fragmentation of production thereby advancing economic growth, facilitating poverty reduction and increasing job creation.