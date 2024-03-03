Google’s googly has confounded digital companies and the government
The company backtracked on its removal of Indian apps from its store after the government intervened. But in the absence of any visible competition to the Play Store, this is not the end of the battle.
A googly is a deceptive delivery in cricket where the ball spins in the opposite direction to that of a traditional leg-spin delivery. Google’s stance on charging the apps on its store for a significant percentage of their business has left digital companies and the government in the same state as a batsman facing a googly.