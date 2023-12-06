Indian robotics is shackled by high duties. The government must free it
Summary
- While India dreams big with its National Strategy on Robotics, high customs duties and other taxes remain a hurdle to competing with the likes of Vietnam and Thailand, let alone China
The government of India recently released a draft of the National Strategy on Robotics. Robotics has been receiving a lot of attention lately as one of the27 focus sectors under the Make In India 2.0 initiative. Here you can hear the union minister of electronics and information technology talk about the potential of AI and robotics in India.