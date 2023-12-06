Indian robotics is shackled by high duties. The government must free it

In addition to customs duty, other taxes and charges affect our costs and competitiveness. For example, in India, the goods and services taxon most electronic goods is 18% while Vietnam and Thailand levy a value-added tax of no more than 10%. And since 2018, India has levied a social welfare surcharge (SWS) at 10% of the aggregate duties, taxes, and cesses paid on imported goods. Researchers could not find an equivalent surcharge in Vietnam and Thailand.