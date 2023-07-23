‘Greening the time’ can help India achieve its climate goals

The difference in cost can be substantial. This difference is reflected in spot prices of electricity. In 2023, for example, prices during the evening peak ₹2.75 per kWh higher than the daytime price – a difference of over 62%. Therefore, tariffs need to reflect the cost of generating and transmitting electricity at different times. Some states have introduced green tariffs as voluntary offerings and limited time-of-day tariffs for a few customer categories. While we applaud the effort, systematic introduction of time-of-day tariff for all categories, based on cost differential, is relevant and required from a climate and economic standpoint.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}