GST@6: Forward looking thought

Key Asks

Export rule liberalization – 78% respondents cited this as the most needed. To illustrate, while the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs issued a defining circular in September 2021 clarifying doubts on the scope of intermediary services, the benefit is yet to be fully witnessed with certain categories of exporters in the IT/ITeS and data hosting services sector still being continually questioned, resulting in prolonged litigation and the delay in refund resulting in working capital blockages. Several countries including Australia, China, UK, Singapore, EU, Russia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Ethiopia, and US (Hawaii only) follow destination principal for intermediary services.