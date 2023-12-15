Higher for longer? What's that, asks the Fed

For now, investors also don’t need to worry about the currency. The RBI has held the INR-to-USD rate in such a tight range that the rupee has become one of the least volatile currencies. I am not sure if that is the right thing to do. However, what it tells investors is that the RBI will take care of movements on both sides and give foreign investors a less volatile entry and exit. That sounds good for now, but I don’t know how prudent this strategy will be and for how long.