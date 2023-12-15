Higher for longer? What's that, asks the Fed

The US 10-year bond yield has seen significant movement in the 4.5-4.9% range over the past two months. Some investors expected the Federal Reserve to begin easing monetary policy sooner on growth concerns, and were thus bidding up bond prices, causing yields to fall.
At the other end, consistent pressure on the US fiscal deficit and a lack of faith in the Fed’s easing was putting upward pressure on yields. The dam broke towards falling yields in the past week, especially after the Fed’s December policy announcement.
In the developed world, inflation was so far above its near-term average that central banks had to respond aggressively in 2022 and take rates back to levels not seen in the past 15 years. Given repeated supply shocks and stimulus-induced demand growth, the central banks also feared that inflation would remain high and thus continued their rate hikes in 2023.
The Federal Reserve has paused hikes since September, with the Fed funds rate at 5.25-5.5%. The September dot plots and economic projections showed that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) was expected to keep rates around the same level in 2024.
All that has changed with the December statement. The FOMC now seems confident of keeping inflation around 3% with a slightly weaker economy and higher unemployment. This means that a majority of Fed governors now expect the FOMC to cut rates in 2024.
The bond market reacted sharply. The US 10-year bond yield is now below 4%. The two-year treasury yield (which is more sensitive to the Fed funds rate) has fallen from 5.2% in October to around 4.4% at the time of writing this. That is incredible movement at a time when the headline consumer price index (CPI) is only expected to ease by about 30-40 basis points from previous projections.
What this indicates is that the market is pricing in more rate cuts, and sooner. The probability of the Fed funds rate being 50 bps lower by May 2024 has risen from 16% a month ago to 65%. When the Fed moves, the world follows.
Global bond markets have been on a tear as well, with yields falling across the board. The Fed’s apparent pivot will force other central bankers to turn more dovish as well. For now, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England have stayed firm, saying they haven’t discussed any rate cuts. However, they should soften their stance before the next meeting.
This makes things interesting for the RBI, which has been on an extended pause but has been tightening liquidity to rein in credit growth and dampen inflation.
Although economists in India are expecting rate cuts from the RBI as well, I do not share their view yet. For starters, India’s expected headline CPI inflation (5-5.5%) and the repo rate (6.5%) are at long-term averages, as is its real GDP growth expectation of around 6.5% for the coming fiscal. Although core CPI is closer to 4%, it reflects an income/demand problem which is for now better solved by the government through price cuts, subsidies, income support and job creation.
The RBI’s current stance on withdrawal of accommodation suggests it is still in tightening mode and must first pivot to a neutral stance before cutting the policy rate.
However, from the perspective of bond markets, with the Fed hinting at an easing, the RBI will have fewer worries on the excess-liquidity and external front. This should lead to spread compression and bond yields slowly moving towards the repo rate in anticipation of rate cuts.
The Fed pause will also cause the value of the US dollar to drop, which should embolden investors and traders to look for deals in high-yielding emerging markets. In the backdrop of the India bond index inclusion, we should expect more inflows into the Indian bond market, leading to a further fall in bond yields.
For now, investors also don’t need to worry about the currency. The RBI has held the INR-to-USD rate in such a tight range that the rupee has become one of the least volatile currencies. I am not sure if that is the right thing to do. However, what it tells investors is that the RBI will take care of movements on both sides and give foreign investors a less volatile entry and exit. That sounds good for now, but I don’t know how prudent this strategy will be and for how long.
That brings us to the equity markets. Generally, the prospect of a rate cutting cycle has not been good for equities. Rate cuts portend weak economic activity and higher unemployment, not ideal situations for revenue and earnings growth. This is at least what we fundamental investors still think to be drivers of valuations. However, the Fed-heavy world of the past 20 years has re-written rules to ensure equity investors win in either scenario. If the economy is slowing down, the Fed will cut rates, thus supporting the economy, which is good for equities. And if it hikes rates it means the economy is doing better.
For now, that’s what seems to be playing out. Equities have soared across the world over the last two days and seem set to continue rising.
Bond market pricing, however, has a lot more riding on central bank expectations than equities for the moment. For now, Powell has delivered an early Christmas present to bond traders. Enjoy it while it lasts.