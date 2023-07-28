Opinion
Home, smart home: Millennials drive India’s real-estate market
Summary
- Developers that home in on trends such as green and AI-enabled homes, open designs and work-from-home setups are poised to lead real-estate growth in 2023 and beyond
The demand for real estate in India is being driven by millennials. With high disposable incomes and indulgent lifestyles, millennials seek more than just a home; they want the total package.
