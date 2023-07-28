Home, smart home: Millennials drive India’s real-estate market

The demand for real estate in India is being driven by millennials. With high disposable incomes and indulgent lifestyles, millennials seek more than just a home; they want the total package.

Reports say that this demographic accounted for 50% of homes sold in 2020 and will remain the main driver for the sector in 2023 and beyond. Millennials comprise a significant 34% of India’s population, or about 440 million people. For this aspirational class of consumers with big dreams and easy access to home loans, a house is not just a shelter, it is an investment.

Cost and location are not the only factors that guide their purchases. Improved connectivity and more affordable personal transport have widened the geography for house-hunting. With greater disposable incomes and a desire to live better, millennials are raising the benchmark for the traditional real-estate sector.

What is it that millennials are looking for? World-class living standards, energy-efficient and AI-enabled homes and services, green spaces, open designs, work-from-home setups, and a neighbourhood with community amenities are just a few things on their wish lists.

Millennials are more aware of global standards than previous generations and are thus more discerning and demanding. Green homes have huge appeal for this segment – this is, after all, the generation that grew up knowing the real impact of global warming. They’re also acutely aware of their own carbon footprints and seek to minimise them.

Developers that have been fast movers in the green real-estate space will find many takers. Energy-efficient buildings, environmentally friendly construction materials, water management systems that cut waste and reuse harvested water, garbage composting, and EV charging points have become common demands.

As tech solutions and services become ubiquitous, millennials also expect their homes and neighbourhoods to run like clockwork by leveraging AI. They prefer projects that employ AI tools to regulate vehicular movement, waste collection, water and electricity delivery, and security. Such buyers are also increasingly drawn to the convenience and comfort of smart-home technologies and are willing to pay a premium for them.

Another growing demand, spurred by the pandemic and remote work arrangements, is for open floor plans and home-office spaces. A section of buyers is keen on plans that create an open kitchen and dining space alongside a large drawing room where they can entertain guests. With a number of people working from home since the pandemic, a dedicated study is a huge draw. It’s also vital that homes have good cell-phone reception.

As millennials become location-agnostic, tier II cities such as Ghaziabad are becoming attractive destinations for home buyers. These cities offer higher a return on investment due to their untapped potential. With rapid infrastructure development, rising demand and the government’s resolve to attract investments, the real-estate markets in these areas are in demand and expected to grow.

While some considerations (such as proximity to hospitals, schools and shopping complexes) have remained constant, millennials have added new dimensions to the real-estate market. Developers that home in on these trends are poised to lead real-estate growth in 2023 and beyond.

The author is COO, Wave City.