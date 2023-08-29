How Conversational Analytics Can Help Banks Better Understand Their Customers2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Banks can turn to conversational AI analytics to improve customer service and gain insights from customer interactions.
For decades, companies have been documenting customer conversations as they recognise the significance of these dialogues. This is not only for improved understanding of customer intent but also to gauge and enhance customer service efficacy. Nonetheless, the copious unstructured information stored within call logs of customer contact centres presents a challenge in extracting meaningful insights.