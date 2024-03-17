How India could become the world’s first quick-commerce success story
Summary
- The leading platforms have taken big strides towards profitability by pushing products with a high average selling price, optimising the brand mix, rationalising discounts and optimising the expansion of dark stores.
“[I’m] pretty sure we'll end up hitting our highest ever orders in a day too (NYE 2023 is highest till now)", the founder and CEO of a leading quick-commerce platform posted on X on Valentine’s Day this year, showcasing the explosive growth that quick-commerce companies in India have seen over the past two to three years.