How India could become the world’s first quick-commerce success story

In recent times, quick commerce has expanded beyond groceries. One can now buy beauty and personal care items, mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches, home décor products, t-shirts, and even toys on quick-commerce apps. This means quick commerce is targeting the $250 billion retail market in the top 50 cities. Its current penetration level is slightly more than 1%, so there’s immense headroom for growth. Most of this target market is serviceable, barring the categories with bulky products (large appliances, furniture etc.) or those that require a wide selection (fashion), as well as consumers above 45 years of age.