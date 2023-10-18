How lenders use AI and machine learning to boost financial inclusion
Summary
- Two billion people around the world remain unbanked or underbanked, but a technological revolution is changing the lives of such individuals, who previously had no hope of ascending the economic ladder
People today are actively engaged in fascinating pursuits through the wonders of mobile and laptop screens. According to a 2020 study by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, younger adults spend an average of 8.8 hours a day on their phones, while the elderly (over 65) indulge for 5.2 hours.