How lenders use AI and machine learning to boost financial inclusion

Let’s take the example of some cloud-based digital lending solutions to explain how this works in reality. Digital lending platforms that harness AI and machine learning (ML) connect networks of unbanked or underbanked customers with banks and other lenders. All the biggest industry players, including telecom operators, mobile wallet providers, banks and so on, work together to analyse the digital footprints of customers, run AI/ML algorithms on them, and build detailed financial identities. I am emphasizing the word ‘financial’ because the platform doesn’t need any personal information of the borrower. It doesn’t need to know the name, gender, or occupation of the person, only their online behaviour, to decide if they are a good candidate for a loan.