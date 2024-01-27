How ‘Make in India’ is powering a robust tech ecosystem

In line with the initiative's focus on promoting domestic production, multinational corporations have increasingly engaged in research and development activities within India. The average growth rate of research and development (R&D) expenditure by foreign enterprises in India from 2015 to 2020 was approximately 7%. This figure indicates a consistent commitment to conducting R&D activities within the country. The observed rise of 20% in R&D investments during the year 2019 indicates substantial growth, which can be attributed to various factors such as emerging market opportunities, advancements within the industry, or changes in the competitive environment. R&D investments frequently result in job creation and the development of a robust innovation ecosystem in a country. It increases competitiveness by encouraging domestic firms to improve their R&D and scale up their product.