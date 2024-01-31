How the budget can influence Indian equity markets

Indian equity markets have surely come of age in the last few years with the market cap of BSE crossing $4.4 trillion. As of December 2023, India had over 13.9 crore demat accounts. Monthly SIP flows into mutual funds touched ₹16,700 crore while SIP folios stood at 7.64 crore out of the total MF folios of 16.5 crore.

These numbers may look formidable, but there is still a huge gap. Indian demat accounts are a fraction of the number of mobile connections, internet connections, or even bank accounts. That is the opportunity matrix to tap. For that, we need a Union Budget that is market-friendly.

One can argue that this is just an interim budget. However, the experience of 2019 was that it is possible to treat even an interim budget seriously as it can at least set the tone for the full budget post-elections. Here is what Budget 2024-25 can do to address the equity market agenda.

How union budget can directly influence capital markets?

One issue Budget 2024-25 must address is the cascading effect of dividend taxation. Today dividends are taxed at the incremental rate leading to double taxation since they are already post-tax appropriations. As a special case, Budget 2024-25 can evaluate taxing dividends at a concessional rate, rather than the peak rate. This can apply to direct equities and also mutual fund dividends.

Capital gains on equities held beyond five years can be made tax-exempt. This will go a long way in making long-term financial planning via equities, viable and tax-efficient.

In India, much of the retail money gets routed into equities through mutual funds, especially SIPs. To make switch choices easier for investors, the shifting by investors between plans or options can be made tax-neutral. That will go a long in helping investors gravitate to the right choice, instead of treating such shifts as capital gains.

With the new tax regime (NTR) becoming the default model from FY24, ELSS loses its tax-saving charm. The ELSS was a unique product that combined long-term wealth creation with tax efficiency. With Section 80C out of NTR, investors are less inclined towards ELSS. The budget can consider a special tax break for ELSS to build the equity cult in India with a longer-term bias.

There are certainly direct tweaks that the Budget 2024-25 can make to facilitate greater participation in equity markets. But the more interesting story is on the macro front.

How can budget 2024-25 facilitate the growth of equity markets?

Growth in equity markets is also about having the right ecosystem, and that is something the budget must focus on. The first signal the budget must give is that Budget 2024-25 will be reform- and growth-oriented. That is an important message that must come in the budget, especially with the general elections coming up in the middle of 2024.

Fiscal deficit management holds the key to robust capital markets. It is not just the rating agencies, but even the FPIs favour fiscal responsibility. The government must stick to its commitment to move from 5.9% in FY24 to 4.5% in FY26. The glide path for the fiscal deficit must be outlined in the Union Budget 2024-25, and a mid-point of 5.3% will be apt.

The one word that stock markets are looking to hear is capex. In Budget 2023-24, capex at ₹10 trillion was 22% of the overall spending of ₹45.03 trillion. FY24 capex was 37% higher than FY23. While sustaining such high growth may be tough, even a 10% accretion to the capex budget would be a big boost to capital markets. Investors must not get a feeling that capex was compromised to rein in fiscal deficit.

Finally, disinvestments need a big push. Apart from raising resources for the government, disinvestments have a bigger capital market purpose. It not only brings private ownership into PSUs, but also adds to the supply of quality stock in the markets.

To sum up, the finance minister may have limited room for manoeuvre in an interim budget. However, it can well set the capital market's agenda for the full budget.

Suresh Shukla is chief business officer, SBI Securities. Views are personal.