How the budget can influence Indian equity markets
- Growth in equity markets is also about having right ecosystem, and that is something the budget must focus on. The first signal the budget must give is that it will be reform- and growth-oriented
Indian equity markets have surely come of age in the last few years with the market cap of BSE crossing $4.4 trillion. As of December 2023, India had over 13.9 crore demat accounts. Monthly SIP flows into mutual funds touched ₹16,700 crore while SIP folios stood at 7.64 crore out of the total MF folios of 16.5 crore.