How to navigate India's waste mountains with better data insights

How to navigate India's waste mountains with better data insights6 min read 08 Sep 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Each of us has played a part in creating the towering piles of waste that impact us all. It's time for collective action to clean up this shared dilemma.
While the buzz of city life entices many, lurking in the shadows are ever-growing mounds of waste. Though urban local bodies (ULBs) bear the responsibility of managing solid waste, they often find themselves ill-equipped due to a scarcity of both data and resources, hampering their ability to effectively address this monumental challenge.