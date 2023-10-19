How to protect yourself against festive-season cyber scams
Summary
- There's a common perception that the elderly are more vulnerable to digital fraud, but data shows that 60% of all cyber fraud victims during the festive season are between the ages of 22 and 50
As Indians, we've witnessed a sea change in our shopping habits during the festive season – from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to the convenience of ecommerce and online payments. Ecommerce in India is no longer about buying just the essentials – it's also about purchasing gift cards and even high-value items such as electronics and jewelry during the festive season. Unfortunately, this convenience may come at a cost.