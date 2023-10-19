How to protect yourself against festive-season cyber scams

3. Fake KYC fulfillment and customer support scams: In these scams, fraudsters send SMS messages in bulk or contact you via phone calls or WhatsApp messages, claiming that your wallet or bank account will be frozen if you don't complete your KYC (Know Your Customer) process. To resolve the issue, you may be asked to install a remote-access app. However, this is where the scam unfolds. The remote access app, once downloaded and given permission, allows scammers to capture your card details and other payment credentials. They can even read OTPs sent to your mobile device while keeping you engaged in the conversation. To protect yourself, always verify such requests with the customer-care services available on legitimate wallet and bank websites.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}