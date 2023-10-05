Inclusive design can help businesses quadruple their consumer reach
The hidden cost of exclusion is a loss of potential, a failure to tap into the full spectrum of human experiences.
In today's hyper-connected global landscape, inclusive design is more than just a design philosophy - it's a necessary approach. Rather than being a mere aesthetic or functional choice, inclusive design is a mindset, a commitment to creating products, services, and environments that embrace everyone, regardless of their abilities, backgrounds, or circumstances