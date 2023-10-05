Inclusive design can help businesses quadruple their consumer reach

In today's hyper-connected global landscape, inclusive design is more than just a design philosophy - it's a necessary approach. Rather than being a mere aesthetic or functional choice, inclusive design is a mindset, a commitment to creating products, services, and environments that embrace everyone, regardless of their abilities, backgrounds, or circumstances

A study by the Centre for Inclusive Design in Sydney revealed that by accommodating unique needs, businesses could quadruple their consumer reach. Yet, many products and services are constructed with a one-size-fits-all mentality. True design should cater to all, whether they are young, elderly, physically or cognitively challenged.

Disabilities can also encompass situational impairments, activity limitations, and restrictions on participation. Effective design utilizes constraints to fuel empathetic solutions that genuinely resonate with users.

The hidden cost of exclusion

Contrary to popular belief, exclusive designs aren't always cost-effective. Such approaches might save immediate resources but, in the long run, they sideline diverse perspectives, stunting innovation and perpetuating inequalities. Exclusionary design bears the hidden costs of missed opportunities and unrealized human potential.

Inclusivity is innovation

Contrary to the misconception that inclusive design stifles creativity, it is a wellspring of innovation. When we design with inclusivity in mind, we are forced to think beyond the conventional boundaries. Consider curb cuts on sidewalks, originally designed for wheelchair users but benefiting everyone from parents with strollers to travelers with suitcases. Inclusive design breeds solutions that cater to a wider audience, often with surprising dividends.

Think about the smartphone revolution. Touchscreens, initially designed to be accessible to people with various disabilities, have become the primary interface for billions. Inclusive design does not just meet existing needs; it anticipates and shapes future ones. It is a catalyst for groundbreaking discoveries and a driving force behind progress.

The ethical imperative

Beyond the practical advantages, there is an ethical urgency to embrace inclusive design. Excluding anyone based on their abilities or characteristics is fundamentally unjust. It sends a message that some lives are worth more than others. While accessibility is every individual’s right, for us design professionals, it is not just a societal commitment but also a professional obligation to strive to create barrier free environment.

Imagine a world where we do not just tolerate diversity but celebrate it through our creations. It is a world where everyone, regardless of their abilities, can navigate public spaces, access digital content, and use everyday products without barriers. Inclusive design is not just a design philosophy; it is a declaration of our commitment to equality and human dignity.

The business case for inclusion

From a business perspective, embracing inclusivity offers a competitive edge. Market demographics are shifting, with an aging population and an increased awareness of diversity and inclusion. Companies that embrace inclusive design gain a competitive edge by tapping into new markets and earning customer loyalty.

Moreover, inclusive design can mitigate legal risks and protect a brand's reputation. In a digital age where every interaction is scrutinized, exclusionary design can lead to public backlash and costly litigation. It is not just about avoiding negative consequences; it is about actively engaging in ethical business practices.

Conclusion: Design for all

Inclusive design is not an optional feature; it is a non-negotiable requirement for our evolving world. It is a call to action, an assertion of our commitment to fairness, innovation, and sustainability. It is a bridge that connects us to a future where everyone can participate fully in society, regardless of their abilities or backgrounds.

As designers, innovators, and decision-makers, we must recognize that inclusive design is not a burden but an opportunity. It's a chance to create products and experiences that resonate with a wider audience, drive innovation, and uphold the principles of justice and equality. Inclusive design isn't just a design choice; it's a declaration of our values and our vision for a better, more inclusive future. The question isn't whether we should embrace inclusive design—it's how soon we can begin building a world where design truly serves all.

Rohit Mohan is chief design officer, GPL Design Studio, Godrej Properties Ltd.

