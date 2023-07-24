Opinion
India hits the accelerator on critical-minerals security
Summary
- By joining the US-led Minerals Security Partnership and pursuing other collaborations, India has taken significant steps towards ensuring resilient supplies of critical minerals
In the India-United States joint statement on June 22, the leaders of the two countries affirmed the sustained development of a strong partnership on several fronts. Issues relating to climate change constituted one of the pillars of increased cooperation, focusing on the financing and technologies needed to enable the clean-energy transition.
