India hits the accelerator on critical-minerals security

In the India-United States joint statement on June 22, the leaders of the two countries affirmed the sustained development of a strong partnership on several fronts. Issues relating to climate change constituted one of the pillars of increased cooperation, focusing on the financing and technologies needed to enable the clean-energy transition.

Securing mineral supply chains was also on the agenda. This was timely, given the expected exponential rise in demand for raw materials by the manufacturers of green technologies. As countries push to reach their emissions-reduction and net-zero targets, it’s vital for them to ensure the availability of critical minerals needed to manufacture solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles.

Under a US-led initiative, several developed nations established the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) in June 2022 to “accelerate the development of diverse and sustainable critical energy minerals supply chains". This partnership brought together member countries with expertise along the entire mineral value chain, from extraction and processing to manufacturing and consumption.

The recent India-US joint statement has welcomed India as the newest partner – currently the only developing nation in the group. As a large consumer of raw (and technology-embedded) critical minerals, India will benefit from increased data sharing between a bloc of large economies and gain significant market power on mineral procurements.

The initiative may also lead to further investment inflows to harness India’s extensive mineral wealth and help promote the country as an alternative to China’s monopoly in the processing of several critical minerals.

The criticality of minerals stems from their geographic concentration in either mining or processing. For example, Australia mines 52% of lithium, required for batteries in electric vehicles and grid storage, while China processes 58%. DR Congo mines 69% of cobalt (also needed for batteries) while China processes 65%. China also mines 60% of rare-earth metals required for motors in electric vehicles and wind turbines, and processes 87%. Other factors that adversely affect criticality include high import reliance, low recycling rates, poor governance, price volatility and unavailability of substitutes.

While international coordination is essential to a country’s critical-minerals strategy, India must also consider other policies to secure its mineral needs. These strategies are typically underpinned by a list of the most critical minerals for the economy. A recent study by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) evaluated the criticality of minerals based on demand- and supply-side factors. It found 22 minerals, including cobalt, lithium, and phosphorus to be the most critical for India.

The Ministry of Mines released a report enumerating the first list of minerals critical to India on June 28. The report employs a three-stage methodology, comprising a global comparative study, an inter-ministerial consultation, and an empirical formula (based on the findings of the CSEP report) to identify 30 minerals critical for India. Using these results, a national plan can be formulated to secure India’s mineral needs, including stockpiling, increased investments in value chains, promotion of recycling, and acquisitions of foreign critical-mineral assets.

Through a joint-venture company of three public sector enterprises (KABIL), India has already been making some headway on engaging with companies in Argentina, Chile, and Australia to commercialise mineral blocks for domestic supply. The US-led MSP has also engaged with Argentina on the scope of potential investments and support for critical-mineral projects.

India could also lead collaborations across the global south, including mineral-rich African countries. India could propose ways to strengthen critical-mineral value chains through an equitable model that benefits all parties.

Another avenue for global critical-mineral partnerships would be forging a G20-led Critical Minerals Security Partnership, as recommended by a G20 policy brief. Aside from these government-to-government engagements, Indian miners and mineral procurers should also take the initiative to increase business-to-business agreements and investments.

While there will be an increased need for mining and mineral supply chains to meet climate-change objectives, this must be done through responsible and sustainable mining. Though the mining sector can provide the impetus for social development and job creation, companies must first ensure that local communities are consulted about – and benefit from – new activities, and that all environmental externalities are addressed.

The MSP has underscored its commitment to the highest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in critical-mineral value chains. While the partnership may be a powerful tool to assure resilient mineral supplies, member countries must be mindful of their ESG responsibilities.

Much more must be done to secure India’s mineral requirements. A national critical-minerals strategy with a multi-pronged approach, based on the list of critical minerals, is required to build more resilient supply chains. Additionally, substantial efforts must be put into observing the principles of sustainable mining and the social licence to operate. By joining the MSP and pursuing other collaborations, India has taken significant steps towards ensuring resilient supplies of critical minerals for its net-zero journey.

Rajesh Chadha is senior fellow and Ganesh Sivamani is research associate at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), New Delhi. The views expressed are their own.