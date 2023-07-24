India hits the accelerator on critical-minerals security

While international coordination is essential to a country’s critical-minerals strategy, India must also consider other policies to secure its mineral needs. These strategies are typically underpinned by a list of the most critical minerals for the economy. A recent study by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) evaluated the criticality of minerals based on demand- and supply-side factors. It found 22 minerals, including cobalt, lithium, and phosphorus to be the most critical for India.

