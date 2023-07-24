Opinion
India urgently needs a new policy for the elderly
Summary
- Since 2011, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has assured Parliament 11 times that it will bring in a new policy for seniors. But a draft of the National Policy for Senior Citizens from 2016 remains on the backburner
We are so used to thinking of India as a ‘young country’ that we forget that it will soon have one of the biggest populations of old people. The Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) 2020, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), revealed that the elderly population is projected to more than double from 10.38 crore in 2011 to 23 crore in 2036, and hit 31.9 crore by 2050.
