Indian agriculture must balance profits with sustainable practices

In his book "Sixty Harvests Left," Philip Lymbery explores the economic consequences of ignoring planetary boundaries in food production. He highlights the conflict between short-term corporate profits and environmental sustainability. Lymbery ends with a call for a global shift at the UN level from industrial agriculture towards planet-friendly diets. This transformation involves regenerative production practices, halving global meat and dairy production within 30 years, and embracing better land-use strategies, such as rewilding and ending deforestation. His analysis underscores the urgent need for collective action from corporations, governments, civil society, and the UN to safeguard our planet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}