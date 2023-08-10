India's housing market enjoys rapid growth, but can it last?2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Demand for homes soars, prices follow suit
The Indian real estate market is showing robust performance in the second quarter of 2023, with sales maintaining its momentum as new supply continues to pour in. Remarkably, even with the influx of new properties, prices in primary economic hotspots are skyrocketing. The ISB – Housing.com Housing Price Index (HPI) shows an increase of 7.21% in property prices during Q2 2023, a jump from both Q1 2023’s 6.78% and Q2 2022’s 2.83%. A similar upward trend is noted in city-specific indices, with property prices in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru witnessing an impressive rise between 6 to 15%.