India's housing market enjoys rapid growth, but can it last?

As we transition into the third quarter of 2023, it will be interesting to see if this period can outdo its preceding year’s performance. The upcoming quarter is also marked by the festive season, which is a significant sentiment driver for the property market. However, the sustainability of the current sales will be put to the test amid the absence of any external incentives to boost demand or drive consumption across the board. Given the mismatch of demand and supply in key markets, we expect prices to hold strong or even inch upwards, making it more tough for first-time buyers to enter the market. Overall, the property market in India is expected to remain buoyant in the near term, but there are some risks that need to be monitored. With the rising CPI fueled by soaring vegetable prices, further monetary tightening seems imminent. Layoffs as well as global economic uncertainties may impact housing demand in the short-medium term. So, homebuyers may adopt a wait-and-watch approach for now until prices cool down.