India’s mental-health problem is obscured by stigma, dearth of data
Summary
- Raising awareness about mental health from an early age is crucial to overcoming the taboos around it, but a shortage of data leaves us ill-prepared to tackle the challenge
The past decade has reshaped our perspective on diseases. The covid-19 pandemic spurred a faster and more widespread adoption of hygiene practices, prompting individuals to rethink their lifestyles and social interactions. Diseases are ever-present, but fortunately there is a growing emphasis on promoting healthy habits and preventative healthcare.