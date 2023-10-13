India’s mental-health problem is obscured by stigma, dearth of data

Recently, the spotlight has shifted to post-traumatic disorders, especially considering the Ukraine war. In such situations, mental-health interventions become crucial to achieving balance after a distressing event, which is evident in how Sri Lanka dealt with the aftermath of its civil war. Trying to recover from the ruins of a communal war that lasted more than 25 years, Sri Lankans were left grieving the loss of their identities and loved ones. The nation needed respite, which is why a program that offered a specific school-based intervention was set up to help young children improve their mental health.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}