India's PE/VC market: The quest for refined performance metrics
SummaryThe time is ripe for India's private equity and venture capital sector to not just introspect but to innovate, embracing the Investment Efficiency Ratio and other emerging metrics as standard markers of success.
In a world where financial narratives are constantly being rewritten, India's private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) market is charting its own growth story and expansion. Over the past decade, the number of fund managers in India has surged from around 20 to a solid 1,000, a reflection of the country's growing prominence in the global investment sphere.