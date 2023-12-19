India's PE/VC market: The quest for refined performance metrics

In a world where financial narratives are constantly being rewritten, India's private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) market is charting its own growth story and expansion. Over the past decade, the number of fund managers in India has surged from around 20 to a solid 1,000, a reflection of the country's growing prominence in the global investment sphere.

Assets under management have grown at a pace that mirrors this narrative, surging from ₹12,370 crore to a staggering ₹7.5trillion by end FY23. This growth trajectory has been anchored by the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) guidelines introduced in 2012, which standardized the industry across various categories and led to an impressive ₹7.6 trillion in cumulative commitments by mid-2023.

The Indian Venture Capital Association (IVCA) has been at the forefront and driving the industry to adopt performance benchmarking exercises to critically evaluate funds within the peer groups.

India's fund of funds landscape has also seen a significant uptick, spurred by developmental initiatives like the DPIIT-fund of funds programme operated by SIDBI, with more than a third of these funds spearheaded by first-time managers. The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in Gift City has carved out a niche as an offshore fundraising hub for AIFs, further diversifying the industry's capabilities.

Regulatory reflections and untapped potential

Yet, despite the leaps in growth and structure, the PE/VC space in India still grapples with the absence of a uniform framework that fully comprehends and regulates the industry's commercial intricacies.

This gap leaves fund managers juggling the demands of various regulatory bodies, from the Reserve Bank of India to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and beyond.

Unresolved issues linger, such as the treatment of carried interest as a fee rather than a capital gain, and the need for a more nuanced approach to management fees that reflects the true value fund managers bring to enterprises.

The question that emerges from the current landscape is not just about addressing these regulatory nuances, but also about the evolution of performance metrics that can paint a more accurate picture of a fund manager's efficacy.

A prime example is the Investment Efficiency Ratio (IER), a metric that captures the velocity and effectiveness with which a fund manager deploys capital. Consider a fund with a corpus of ₹100 crore: after accounting for fees over a six-year period, an 88% IER indicates a high level of capital deployment. However, simply lowering fees to boost IER could be counterintuitive, potentially dissuading talented managers from joining the fray, thereby diluting the transformative impact on portfolio companies.

A robust framework

To enhance the IER and, by extension, the overall health of the PE/VC ecosystem, two strategies stand out. First, optimizing drawdown management to ensure that capital calls align more closely with investment opportunities, avoiding the pitfall of low-return treasury assets. Second, recycling the proceeds from portfolio exits back into new investments, as encouraged by AIF guidelines, maximizes the productive use of capital.

A fund manager who achieves a 100% IER can confidently assert that every rupee drawn from investors is diligently put to work. While this is a robust indicator, the true test lies in how these investments translate into returns for the stakeholders.

But for the Indian PE/VC industry to adopt and report the IER alongside established metrics such as the Distributed to Paid-In (DPI), Total Value to Paid-In (TVPI), and Residual Value to Paid-In (RVPI) will encourage a more nuanced and better understanding of fund performance.

A Call to Action

The time is ripe for the Indian PE/VC sector to not just introspect but to innovate, embracing the IER and other emerging metrics as standard markers of success. As the industry continues to mature, alignment with global best practices while carving out its own benchmarks that resonate with the distinctive dynamics of the Indian market will significantly redefine and boost the PE-VC industry.

The future of Indian PE/VC is not just about growing in scale but evolving in sophistication, setting a precedent that may well become a global reference point. It's a narrative of potential, performance, and profound impact and a moment for the industry to reflect, adapt – and act.

K.I. Mani is retired CGM and Head Treasury in SIDBI. Views are personal.