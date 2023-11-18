India's trade trajectory: FTAs and beyond

Policy clarity: This is key. India has come out with many tax and trade policies in the recent past. The aim is clear – to facilitate genuine investments and taxpayers. But, long-term clarity may be a miss. Recent flip-flop on import licensing for laptops is an indicator in this regard. The idea going forward is to clearly chart out policy plans for the next few years and implement them backwards, something similar to the action plans under India’s logistics and infra push!