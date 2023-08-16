Insurers will place a vital role in India’s green-energy transition4 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:30 PM IST
Green technology and renewable energy projects are typically financed by major banks and institutional investors, who require the assets to be properly insured
India has emerged as a compelling market for the rapid growth and adoption of renewable energy. According to the Asian Development Bank, the country has increased its renewable-energy capacity by 250% over the past seven years and now ranks fourth in the world on this.