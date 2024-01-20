Interim Budget 2024: Navigating the crossroads
Summary
- Facing the FY25 interim budget, India balances optimistic growth with fiscal challenges, requiring strategic measures to address economic slowdown, inflation, and sectoral development, while maintaining global fiscal credibility
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present the vote-on-account budget for fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25) on 1 February, India's economy finds itself at a crucial juncture. The mix of current macroeconomic indicators presents both opportunities and challenges for the finance minister.