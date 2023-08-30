Is the action back at the box office?

For the movie industry, one question has stood the test of time, recurring with an eerie regularity: “Will cinema survive?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putting things into context, last weekend was just another regular one, and a couple of movies hit the silver screen. Some of them were bigwigs like Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jailer. Out of the blue, these films struck gold at the box office. Suddenly, the narrative flips, and the same voices that were predicting cinema's demise have now changed their stance.

In an industry that thrives on the unexpected, such triumphs and flops are as predictable as a plot twist in a Bollywood blockbuster. However, at the end of the day, it's all about the content and star power. Sometimes, a compelling narrative is enough to captivate audiences, while at other times, the allure of a superstar is hard to resist. And when it clicks, the entire world wakes up to the magic of cinema, reminding us why we fell in love with it in the first place. Now that eight movies in a row have hit the right spot, it is evident why the industry has remained one of India's biggest passions for the last 100 years!

Yet, the cycle continues. The debate surrounding the fate of cinema resurfaces with the tenacity of a recurring character. Being in the industry for 17 years, I can already predict that the moment two movies falter, the question will resurface – "Is the cinema business over?"

It's almost comical how the media circles back to this question as if it's a never-ending loop.

Truth be told, cinema's survival depends on the ebb and flow of content quality. We have to accept that there will be weekends when the offerings are nothing short of cinematic masterpieces, and there will also be weekends when only the popcorn might be the highlight.

With the advent of IPL, OTT platforms, colour TV etc., people keep questioning the future of cinema. But cinema is the oldest, relatively economical, and most exciting form of entertainment in India. It has weathered numerous storms in the last century – from technological advancements to the rise of streaming platforms to even the pandemic – and yet, it stands firm, resilient, and ready to face whatever comes its way.

When last weekend millions of people came to the cinemas, it proved the Indian audience’s love for cinema yet again. It is a validation for the existence of the cinema industry in India because the thrill of watching a story unfold on the big screen, surrounded by a community of fellow movie enthusiasts, cannot be replicated. It's an experience transcending the boundaries of our living rooms, an experience that no home entertainment system can replicate. Just like you can't replicate the thrill of dining out at home, you can't replicate the cinema experience on your couch.

In India, a country with diverse tastes, where we're always on the hunt for an affordable slice of luxury, cinema is and shall always remain the most preferred form of entertainment. It allows everyone to savor the taste of luxury at the most affordable cost.

So, let's tackle the big question head-on: "Is Cinema Dying?"

If history tells us anything, cinema has always triumphed over challenges. It's a story of creativity, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between storytellers and their audiences. The curtain's not closing on cinema anytime soon, it's just getting ready for the next thrilling act!