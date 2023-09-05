Look out circulars – a pressing need for a look-over5 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Given the far-reaching implications of issuance of LoCs, one would ordinarily expect that these would be used only in exceptional circumstances
Over the last few months, there has been rampant use of look-out circulars (LoC) by investigating authorities and public sector banks to prevent individuals from leaving the country. LoCs are routinely and irresponsibly issued against loan defaulters, top executives accused of a crime, even witnesses and third parties (as potential accused). What is concerning is that most persons learn about existence of LoCs against them only when they are stopped at immigration checkpoints while travelling abroad. Apart from curtailing valuable fundamental right to liberty and travel, the process can cause irreparable public humiliation.