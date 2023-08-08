Machine Intelligence: Real or Oxymoron?10 min read 08 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Complex computation is child’s play for an intelligent machine but what humans and animals do ‘without thinking’ have proved to be exceedingly hard for the machine and AI
It was 1996, and the world waited with bated breath for an extraordinary chess match between Garry Kasparov and IBM’s super computer ‘Deep Blue’. By then, the fastest human calculators like Shakuntala Devi had long been overtaken by machines, and hence computers beating the fastest humans in a test of sheer computing power was a well-accepted reality. But the belief was that chess needed a different kind of thinking that went beyond brute computing power, and hence a victory of Deep Blue over the reigning chess champion would herald the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI), a term that computer scientist John McCarthy had coined in 1977.