Machine Intelligence: Real or Oxymoron?

Real intelligence, as we understand it, is an outcome of hundreds of millions of years of evolution. Only evolution could have created the non-trivial diversity needed to produce thinking as varied as that of Turing and Darwin. An uncanny ability to seamlessly combine intuition and logical thinking is again a product of evolution. Some of this intuition has been hardcoded into the DNA and does not need training on even the minimal data sets to be operational. The ability of a new-born to distinguish a loving face from a threatening one is just an example. When it comes to diversity, two individuals, say Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, could have perspectives on scaling a business, but their perspectives and insights are likely to be very different and who you reach out to discuss a specific problem you are confronted with would depend on the context. Neither of their specific insights could be replaced by a machine that has crawled the net or has been fed learning data sets by programmers. Asking an AI tool for insights on scaling a business is like asking Hanuman from the Ramayana, to bring the ‘Sanjeevani Herb’. Hanuman brought the whole mountain. Your position isn’t any better off because you still need to find the Sanjeevani Herb.