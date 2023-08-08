Medical devices PLI: From Atmanirbhar to global leadership

Medical devices PLI: From Atmanirbhar to global leadership4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Harmonization of Indian and global standards and elimination of multiplicity of regulators/regulatory requirements from products will ensure Made in India product achieves cost and quality competitiveness.
With the release of National Medical Policy (NMD) 2023, India is at the cusp of a radical change in the way we view medical technology (medtech) industry. The policy envisages India emerging as the global leader in the manufacturing and innovation of medical devices by achieving a 10-12% share in the expanding global market over next 25 years. This is expected to deliver significant benefits to patients, in employment generation, to enhance our foreign exchange earnings, and to enable India’s march to a developed country. So, how does the world’s fastest-growing economy, a global top 10 MedTech product market, with expertise in software, artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital make the ‘Make in India’ dream a reality?