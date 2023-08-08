Medical devices PLI: From Atmanirbhar to global leadership

For instance, United States and European Union (~60% of global market for MedTech) exempt accessories, spare parts, and components from separate quality requirements. These items are covered under respective medical device regulations/safety standards. Indian Quality Control Orders (QCOs) and Compulsory Registration Orders (CROs) from plethora of Ministries (Ministry of Heavy Industry, MeitY etc. do not allow such exemptions for accessories, spare parts, and components used in MedTech products manufactured in India. However, the same components, accessories and spare parts when imported along with Medical Equipment are exempted from such QCOs & CRO. Such an inverted compliance burden is akin to an inverted duty/tax structure, where imported devices are more favorably considered than locally manufactured ones. Multiplicity of regulations and compliance burden add costs to Indian manufactured MedTech products, reducing the competitiveness of ‘Made in India’ MedTech products in the global markets.