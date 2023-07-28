Opinion
Micron’s investment will boost India’s tech chops and spur economic growth
Summary
- The outlay has the potential to accelerate India’s journey towards economic development, help the country achieve self-reliance in technology, and foster technological sovereignty
Global technology markets are evolving rapidly, and India has emerged as a prominent player on this landscape. India's electronics consumption is projected to hit an astounding $300 billion by 2026, with semiconductors accounting for about $80 billion of this. This growth trajectory reflects India's position as the fastest-growing electronics market worldwide. Notably, these numbers comprise around 8% of global demand and 7% of India's GDP.
