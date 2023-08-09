Need to introduce DR-TB regimens that give patients a better chance at life4 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:02 PM IST
With almost 3.2 lakh estimated TB deaths in 2022, we need speedy policymaking for all aspects of TB to reduce the loss of lives
In India’s battle against tuberculosis (TB), a new call is rising to demand access to a new regimen for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB). In March 2023, over 600 signatories including TB survivors, people affected by TB, and doctors treating people with TB, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to grant access to the World Health Organisation-recommended regimen to treat drug-resistant TB. A potential game-changer, the BPaL regimen has a proven efficacy of over 89% and was recommended by WHO in December 2022. It has since then been introduced in over 60 countries. India remains the only country granting access to the drug regimen to only a few hundred patients. Why?