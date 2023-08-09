In India’s battle against tuberculosis (TB), a new call is rising to demand access to a new regimen for drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB). In March 2023, over 600 signatories including TB survivors, people affected by TB, and doctors treating people with TB, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to grant access to the World Health Organisation-recommended regimen to treat drug-resistant TB. A potential game-changer, the BPaL regimen has a proven efficacy of over 89% and was recommended by WHO in December 2022. It has since then been introduced in over 60 countries. India remains the only country granting access to the drug regimen to only a few hundred patients. Why?

Many who have worked in the TB space would be reminded of India’s journey in expanding access to bedaquiline, which was then the first anti-TB drug developed in the last 40 years. Despite the WHO’s recommendation to introduce bedaquiline use in 2013 for select patients, it took three more years for India to introduce bedaquiline under a “Conditional Access Program", where only 620 people got access to the drug (out of almost ~1,40,000 estimated drug-resistant cases at that time). For those who weren’t included in this program, their doctors were compelled to access BDQ through a bureaucratic and tedious process of the “Compassionate Use Program", while some patients resorted to legal recourse. A driven and courageous 18-year-old girl from Patna demanded access in court in 2017, and Meera Yadav, a TB survivor herself, filed a PIL for access to bedaquiline and delamanid. Meera's ongoing fight for access to newer regimens, such as BPaL, is reflected in her change.org petition.

Some things have changed since then -- I commend the strong move by the Indian Patent Office to decline J&J’s secondary patent on bedaquiline, potentially making it more affordable and accessible for all. Moving forward, we need the same zeal and progressive stance to make new regimens available to all. With over 26% of the world’s drug resistant TB cases, Indian patients deserve a better chance at recovery and life.

Urgent need to expand access to new treatment regimens

With infectious diseases such as TB, rapidly bringing in innovations is critical to end the disease, and R&D investments drive this effort. While global R&D investment reached a record high of $1 billion in 2021, it falls far below the target by 50%. Here, it gives me much pride to say that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has been one out of the three largest funders of TB-related infrastructure and other investments. However, these investments will be moot if we don’t create policies that ensure their access. The slow pace of discovering new TB drugs means that when we do have new regimens, our policies must rapidly help patients access life-saving drugs that give patients a new lease on life.

With the WHO-recommended BPaLM/BPaL regimen on our hands, we cannot forget valuable lessons from the bedaquiline experience. Patient-centric approaches are incomplete if they do not account for better drug regimens – it astounds me to expect people to consume 16-24 pills a day! Furthermore, on the current regimens, those with MDR/RR-TB who started treatment in 2019 only had a 57% treatment success rate. If the new regimen has only 3-4 daily pills, offer a treatment success rate of 89%, and cuts down treatment time to almost half (and in some cases even one-third), then it is the moral duty of policymakers to ensure that no Indian patient is denied access to the most effective options.

India’s quest for a TB-Mukt Bharat – efforts that worked, and how we must keep at it

Over the past decade, India has introduced progressive policies that have transformed our elimination efforts. The introduction of social support mechanisms, expanding engagements with private sector providers, and gradual expansion of diagnostics to the last mile — today’s goal of a TB-free India is conceivable only because we’ve worked hard to shape our policies based on available evidence. Good policymaking must be adaptive and nimble — reviewing global evidence with patients’ best concern in mind. With almost 3.2 lakh estimated TB deaths in 2022, we need speedy policymaking for all aspects of TB to reduce the loss of lives. It is imperative that we champion the expansion of BPaLM/BPaL, ensuring that the transformative power of innovative solutions reaches those who need it most. Learning from the BDQ experience, delaying introduction of BPaL will place unfair onus on citizens to demand access to what is their right in the first place – the best shot at a good chance of life.

(Kalikesh Singh Deo is a former member of Parliament and also a member of the Global Coalition Against TB.)