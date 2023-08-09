Need to introduce DR-TB regimens that give patients a better chance at life

Many who have worked in the TB space would be reminded of India’s journey in expanding access to bedaquiline, which was then the first anti-TB drug developed in the last 40 years. Despite the WHO’s recommendation to introduce bedaquiline use in 2013 for select patients, it took three more years for India to introduce bedaquiline under a “Conditional Access Program", where only 620 people got access to the drug (out of almost ~1,40,000 estimated drug-resistant cases at that time). For those who weren’t included in this program, their doctors were compelled to access BDQ through a bureaucratic and tedious process of the “Compassionate Use Program", while some patients resorted to legal recourse. A driven and courageous 18-year-old girl from Patna demanded access in court in 2017, and Meera Yadav, a TB survivor herself, filed a PIL for access to bedaquiline and delamanid. Meera's ongoing fight for access to newer regimens, such as BPaL, is reflected in her change.org petition.