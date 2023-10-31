New-age, self-service kirana stores are transforming India's retail dynamics
Summary
- A new generation of kirana store owners is tucking into independent, self-service, modern retail stores with gusto, propelled by rising consumption boom, improved supply chain efficiencies, deep penetration of digital payments systems, and an unmatched understanding of the customer
India's consumption heavily leans towards essentials, with food and groceries comprising 50% of retail intake. Over 1.2 crore traditional stores, known as kiranas, dominate with a 90% share of the Indian grocery retail market. Meanwhile, organized retail, or modern trade, introduced about two decades ago, has gradually expanded due to its vast product range, self-service, and shopping experience.