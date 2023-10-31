New-age, self-service kirana stores are transforming India's retail dynamics

This consumption surge links back to a tenfold increase in per capita income from ₹15,000 in 2001 to over ₹1.5 lakh in 2021. This rise in income has been accompanied by a proportionate jump in consumption expenditure from ₹13 trillion to ₹123 trillion in the same period. It has led to an explosive growth in packaged goods which is expected to reach ₹10.13 trillion in 2025. The packaged foods industry has also seen evolution of multiple categories like instant foods, frozen foods, dairy, snacks, beverages, cooking ingredients, and health foods. And a shift from cereal-driven diet to a protein-rich diet with milk and value-added milk products emerging as biggest commodity in value.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}