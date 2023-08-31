Online Gaming: Implications of GST amendment and retrospective application

Online Gaming: Implications of GST amendment and retrospective application5 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Retrospective application of the new amendment does not seem to have strong legs to stand on and if such clarification is used to effectively alter the scope of the original levy itself, it will have to be interpreted as a substantive amendment.
There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the recent changes to the CGST Act, which will only come into effect once all State GST laws have also been amended. One area of particular concern is the potential retrospective application of these changes to online gaming in India.