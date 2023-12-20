RBI warms up to fintechs for cross-border e-commerce
Summary
- The overhaul by the RBI opens a new chapter in fintech's role in e-commerce, heralding an era of broader participation and innovation in cross-border transactions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is transforming the landscape of online e-commerce payments. With the introduction of the Regulations for Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB Guidelines) on 31 October 2023, fintechs are now empowered to aggregate cross-border payments for the import and export of goods and services. This new framework marks a significant shift, offering fintechs a well-defined structure for cross-border transactions, which were previously limited.