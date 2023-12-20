RBI warms up to fintechs for cross-border e-commerce

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is transforming the landscape of online e-commerce payments. With the introduction of the Regulations for Payment Aggregator – Cross Border (PA-CB Guidelines) on 31 October 2023, fintechs are now empowered to aggregate cross-border payments for the import and export of goods and services. This new framework marks a significant shift, offering fintechs a well-defined structure for cross-border transactions, which were previously limited.

Shift from bank-centric to inclusive e-commerce payments

Historically, authorized dealer (AD) banks dominated cross-border e-commerce payments. Fintechs were confined to serving as online payment gateway service providers (OPGSPs), limited to facilitating specific transactions under stringent arrangements with banks. This role did not encompass the actual handling or settlement of funds.

In April 2022, the RBI proposed a draft to overhaul the OPGSP model with online export-import facilitators (OEIFs), aiming for more inclusive processing and settlement of small value export and import payments. Although this draft is not yet law, it has set the stage for broader changes.

New horizons for non-bank entities in e-commerce

The PA-CB guidelines dramatically expand the role of non-bank entities in e-commerce transactions. These entities can now move beyond the traditional bank-dependent payment gateway model. They are enabled to manage escrow accounts and facilitate payments for a broader range of services, including imports, with more autonomy over settlement timelines.

Implications for existing payment aggregators

Existing Payment Aggregators (PAs) eyeing expansion into PA-CB services must first inform the RBI of their current and intended operations. This notification, required within 60 days of the PA-CB Guidelines' issuance, is a precursor to seeking RBI's approval for continuing or expanding their services.

Transition for existing cross-border payment facilitators

Entities like OPGSPs, previously playing a prominent customer-facing role, now face a new mandate. To continue in their capacity as cross-border e-commerce payment facilitators, they must acquire licences as PA-CBs, aligning with the new regulatory framework.

Adherence to anti-money laundering norms

In light of a July 2023 Delhi high court ruling, entities operating under the OPGSP model are now subject to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, reporting requirements. The PA-CB guidelines reinforce this mandate, requiring non-bank entities involved in cross-border payments to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND) under the PMLA. Entities currently in this space have until 30 April 2024, to secure RBI authorization, necessitating early registration with FIU-IND.

New PA-CBs will be categorized as “reporting entities", hence requiring registration with the FIU-IND under the PMLA.

Challenges and opportunities in implementation

While adopting the PA guidelines' conditions, the PA-CB guidelines may encounter operational complexities. Practical aspects, such as settlement timelines and transaction mechanisms, need reconsideration for smoother integration into the intricate cross-border banking infrastructure.

Purushotham Kittane is Technology Lawyer at Nishith Desai Associates, and Huzefa Tavawalla is Technology Practice, and cross-border M&A, Nishith Desai Associates