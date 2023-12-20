RBI warms up to fintechs for cross-border e-commerce

Adherence to anti-money laundering norms

In light of a July 2023 Delhi high court ruling, entities operating under the OPGSP model are now subject to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, reporting requirements. The PA-CB guidelines reinforce this mandate, requiring non-bank entities involved in cross-border payments to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit – India (FIU-IND) under the PMLA. Entities currently in this space have until 30 April 2024, to secure RBI authorization, necessitating early registration with FIU-IND.