Redefining real estate: The evolution from ESG compliance to corporate leadership
22 Sep 2023
The real estate industry is no longer content with tick-marking ESG compliance boxes, but is genuinely committed to redefining the sector and its contribution to bettering business through ESG interventions.
The nature of business has evolved, and the real estate sector is no exception. It is no longer about constructing buildings or making profits, it is about creating a legacy of ethical practices, community engagement, and transparent governance. While the real estate sector has made commendable strides, especially in environmental sustainability, there's more to ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) than just green buildings.