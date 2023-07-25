Opinion
Reports of the startup ecosystem’s death are greatly exaggerated
Summary
- Not a single nascent industry since the start of the industrial revolution has avoided turmoil and not had its share of failures
There was a time in India when your pedigree determined your destiny. Only a handful of cities and colleges were responsible for producing the country’s elite. Now, with soaring aspirations, the tide has turned. India’s talent factory is no longer the monopoly of a few institutions and geographies, but evenly spread across the land. Liberated from the conventional definition of ‘elite’, Indian youngsters are charting their own course.
